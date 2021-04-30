$0.59 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,672. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

