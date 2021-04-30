Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $74.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,487,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

