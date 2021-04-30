British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,433 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 452,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

