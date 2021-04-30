iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $419.03. 360,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

