Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Meritor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

