KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:KLDI remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

