KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS:KLDI remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
KLDiscovery Company Profile
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
