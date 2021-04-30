Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.