Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 198,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.