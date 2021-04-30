Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,915. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

