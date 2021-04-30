Staker (STR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Staker has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a market cap of $8,851.53 and $6.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker (STR) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

