FairCoin (FAIR) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $520.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004653 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00109446 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.