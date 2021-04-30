First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 454,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,694. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

