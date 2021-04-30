AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY21 guidance to $12.37-12.57 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

