Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

