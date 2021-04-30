Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 378,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

