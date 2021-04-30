Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 188,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,746. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

