Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

