Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 391,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

