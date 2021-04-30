Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Grows By 135.8%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 234,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,296. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

