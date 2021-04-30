Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,716. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.