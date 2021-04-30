Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.16). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

GBT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 671,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

