Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 506,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

