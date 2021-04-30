Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 506,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.