$150.03 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $150.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $731.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $977.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,559. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.