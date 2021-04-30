Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 618,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $254.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.