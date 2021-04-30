Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. 89,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

