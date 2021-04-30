iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 45.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.11. 325,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

