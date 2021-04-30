Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 54 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.