Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 324,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

