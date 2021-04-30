AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

