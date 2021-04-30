John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

JBT stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $145.38. 168,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.