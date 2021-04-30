MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $710.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00116255 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.