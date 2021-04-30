Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $211.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.37 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $903.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $987.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $981.91 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,386,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,088. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

