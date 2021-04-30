Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $935.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

