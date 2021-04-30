ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 311,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.12.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.