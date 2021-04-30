ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 311,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

