PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,768. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
