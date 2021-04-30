PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,768. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

