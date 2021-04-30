Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Update

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QTMM stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 1,064,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,162. Quantum Materials has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

