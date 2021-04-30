Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Drops By 63.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.9 days.

REPYF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Repsol has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.