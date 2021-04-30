Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 270,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

