Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

