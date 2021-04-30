Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.
Shares of ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.
In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.