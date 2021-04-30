Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.920-6.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 609,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

