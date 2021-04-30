Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.920-6.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.
Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 609,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.86.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.