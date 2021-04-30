AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

AB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 607,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,981. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

