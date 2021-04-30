International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $923.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.92 million to $1.07 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,802,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

