Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428. The firm has a market cap of $406.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

