Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,454. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

