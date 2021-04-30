Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 410,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.05.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

