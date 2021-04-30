Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,719. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

