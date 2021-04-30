Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,719. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

