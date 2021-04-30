5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in April

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of 5N Plus stock remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

