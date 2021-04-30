British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 12,732 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.84. 119,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $378.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

