Raymond James Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $141.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

FISV stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. 326,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

