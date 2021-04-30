JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JLEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 1,306,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.04. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 108.70 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £602.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.18.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

