JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JLEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 1,306,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.04. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 108.70 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £602.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.18.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.